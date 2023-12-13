An EF-1 tornado hit Jasper & Clarke Counties on Saturday

The National Weather Service surveyed damage from 12/9/23
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Severe storms hit the WTOK area on Saturday, 12/9/23. The National Weather Service in Jackson conducted storm damage surveys in both Jasper and Clarke counties and determined that the damage was caused by one tornado. The tornado developed in NW Jasper County and traveled a little more than 27 miles into NW Clark County... lifting near Enterprise. It had maximum peak winds of 90mph...making it an EF-1. It was roughly 75 miles yard at its widest.

The tornado snapped lots of trees along its path, and it also downed some powerlines when it entered Clarke County. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

The NWS also determined a tornado hit Smith County. Click this link for more info: https://www.wtok.com/2023/12/11/an-ef-0-tornado-hit-western-smith-county-ms/

