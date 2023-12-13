Chase throughout Clarke & Lauderdale Co. leads to arrest

An early morning chase leads to an arrest.
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A Domestic situation starting in Wayne County led to a crash on highway 495 in Shubuta in front of Midway auto. All of this according to Clarke County Sheriff-elect Anthony Chancelor.

The suspect then took another car from that location and traveled on U.S. 45 in Clarke County where a deputy met the car and attempted to chase.

The car was then spiked by Lauderdale County Deputies just north of Highway 19 South.

The suspect was then taken into custody by Meridian PD and the Lauderdale County Deputies.

They have been transported to the Clarke County sheriff’s office to be charged.

News 11 will have more information as it becomes available.

