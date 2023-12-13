Federal suit accuses Alabama of ‘modern day slavery’ for inmate labor

The lawsuit claims the state, and by extension, cities and even private businesses, stand to gain financially from the labor of ADOC inmates.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A newly-filed federal lawsuit is taking aim at the State of Alabama, accusing it of denying parole to incarcerated people in order to use those inmates for free labor. The plaintiffs say the practice equates to “modern day slavery.”

The plaintiffs’ 126-page filing names several state agencies, as well as city governments including those in Montgomery and Troy, as well as a number of private businesses.

The lawsuit claims the state, and by extension, cities and even private businesses, stand to gain financially from the labor of Alabama Department of Corrections inmates. The plaintiffs contend that in 2023 alone Alabama will use its inmate population to obtain an economic benefit of more than $450 million.

”Since 2018, they have grown this forced labor system by replacing evidence-based parole decision making with a highly discriminatory parole system that favors white people over Black people for release at a rate of two to one,” said Janet Herold, Legal Director of Justice Catalyst Law. “The suit we filed alleges this forced labor scheme violates the U.S. Constitution, the Alabama Constitution, and a host of federal laws.”

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole, the Alabama Department of Corrections, and Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has not publicly commented on the suit.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Sunday on Alabama 10 near the 47 mile marker, about one mile east of Dixons...
Teen dies in Marengo County wreck
LCSO will conduct sobriety checkpoints every day starting Friday, Dec. 15 through Monday, Jan. 1.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office sets times, locations for sobriety checkpoints
Stunning new video shows a train moving while a child was climbing over to get to school.
New video of child jumping from moving train puts spotlight back on blocked crossings
An early morning chase ends with an arrest
Chase through Clarke & Lauderdale counties, suspect arrested
-
MHP: Man dies from injuries suffered from exiting moving ambulance

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala...
Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump
Occupational licensing boards and commissions are under the microscope in Mississippi
Gov. Tate Reeves set a special election to permanently fill a judgeship in the 12th Chancery...
Special election set for Lauderdale, Clarke chancery judge
An Alabama lawmaker wants to give high school student-athletes a chance to earn some money for...
Alabama lawmaker wants high school athletes to benefit from NIL deals