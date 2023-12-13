Meridian man sentenced to prison for possession, intent to distribute meth

Jeremy Lovell mugshot
Jeremy Lovell mugshot(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Jeremy Lovell, a Meridian native and Simon City Royals gang member, was sentenced to over 21 years prison.

Lovell, 45, received the federal sentence of 262 months for possession with intent to distribute approximately 630 grams of methamphetamine.

At the time of his arrest in May 2022, a search warrant was executed, and Lovell was found with two firearms, as well the drugs.

Law enforcement said, between 2020 and 2022, Lovell distributed over 104 pounds of methamphetamine throughout Lauderdale County.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, East Mississippi Drug Task Force, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the ATF investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashawn Desmond Jordan
UPDATE: Charges and suspect’s name released
The crash happened Sunday on Alabama 10 near the 47 mile marker, about one mile east of Dixons...
Teen dies in Marengo County wreck
LCSO will conduct sobriety checkpoints every day starting Friday, Dec. 15 through Monday, Jan. 1.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office sets times, locations for sobriety checkpoints
-
MHP: Man dies from injuries suffered from exiting moving ambulance
Stunning new video shows a train moving while a child was climbing over to get to school.
New video of child jumping from moving train puts spotlight back on blocked crossings

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala...
Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump
Management at Quinn Family Pharmacy said the burglary happened around 3:30 a.m.
Union pharmacy targeted by thieves
Abortion pill access to be reviewed by Supreme Court
Abortion pill access to be reviewed by Supreme Court
The Meridian Police Department said its Gang Unit and Special Operations Unit have made a...
Meridian Police arrest three suspects in recent violent crimes