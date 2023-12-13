Meridian man sentenced to prison for possession, intent to distribute meth

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Jeremy Lovell, a Meridian native and Simon City Royals gang member, was sentenced to over 21 years prison.

Lovell, 45, received the federal sentence of 262 months for possession with intent to distribute approximately 630 grams of methamphetamine.

At the time of his arrest in May 2022, a search warrant was executed, and Lovell was found with two firearms, as well the drugs.

Law enforcement said, between 2020 and 2022, Lovell distributed over 104 pounds of methamphetamine throughout Lauderdale County.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, East Mississippi Drug Task Force, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the ATF investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.