Meridian Police arrest three suspects in recent violent crimes

The Meridian Police Department said its Gang Unit and Special Operations Unit have made a...
The Meridian Police Department said its Gang Unit and Special Operations Unit have made a series of arrests of people wanted for recent crimes.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said its Gang Unit and Special Operations Unit have made a series of arrests of people wanted for recent crimes.

Dedrick Grady, 29, was charged Dec. 8 with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle for an incident that happened Nov. 26 in the 300 block of Sweet Gum Bottom Road. His bond was set at $275,000. MPD said it’s still looking for a second suspect, Daquarrius Williams, 25.

Dedrick Grady
Dedrick Grady(Meridian Police Dept.)

MPD said the Gang Unit and Special Operations Unit, with assistance from the Denton, Tex., Police Department, has apprehended Jakeevian Scott, 18. Scott was arrested for a murder that happened Sept. 17, 2023, in the 1800 block of 24th Street. His bond has been set at $1 million. The Meridian Police Department would like to thank the Denton Police Department for all their help.

Jakeevian Scott
Jakeevian Scott(Meridian Police Dept.)

The Gang Unit and Special Operations also arrested 36-year-old Calvin C. Wilson Dec. 12 and charged him with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a weapon for a Dec. 10 shooting in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue. The victim was grazed by a bullet. Wilson’s bond was set at a total of $275,000.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Sunday on Alabama 10 near the 47 mile marker, about one mile east of Dixons...
Teen dies in Marengo County wreck
LCSO will conduct sobriety checkpoints every day starting Friday, Dec. 15 through Monday, Jan. 1.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office sets times, locations for sobriety checkpoints
Stunning new video shows a train moving while a child was climbing over to get to school.
New video of child jumping from moving train puts spotlight back on blocked crossings
An early morning chase ends with an arrest
UPDATE: Charges and suspects name released
-
MHP: Man dies from injuries suffered from exiting moving ambulance

Latest News

An early morning chase ends with an arrest
UPDATE: Charges and suspects name released
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala...
Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump
Mike Mathis, longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo
Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban coaching against LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL...
Alabama to face Georgia in 2024 regular season matchup