Meridian Police arrest three suspects in recent violent crimes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said its Gang Unit and Special Operations Unit have made a series of arrests of people wanted for recent crimes.

Dedrick Grady, 29, was charged Dec. 8 with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle for an incident that happened Nov. 26 in the 300 block of Sweet Gum Bottom Road. His bond was set at $275,000. MPD said it’s still looking for a second suspect, Daquarrius Williams, 25.

Dedrick Grady (Meridian Police Dept.)

MPD said the Gang Unit and Special Operations Unit, with assistance from the Denton, Tex., Police Department, has apprehended Jakeevian Scott, 18. Scott was arrested for a murder that happened Sept. 17, 2023, in the 1800 block of 24th Street. His bond has been set at $1 million. The Meridian Police Department would like to thank the Denton Police Department for all their help.

Jakeevian Scott (Meridian Police Dept.)

The Gang Unit and Special Operations also arrested 36-year-old Calvin C. Wilson Dec. 12 and charged him with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a weapon for a Dec. 10 shooting in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue. The victim was grazed by a bullet. Wilson’s bond was set at a total of $275,000.

