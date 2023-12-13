Next chance of rain Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Wing Wednesday! No surprise that it is another very cold start to the morning as temperatures were near to below freezing. Highs remain in the low 60s and overnight lows are creeping out of the 30s for now and low 40s can be expected headed out the door Thursday morning.

Partly cloudy skies will be the view through the day and winds are gusty up to 15mph+. Skies are staying rain free even though cloud cover will increase over the next few days. The next chance of rain showers will be Saturday as we await a cold front crossing.

Showers will pick up by the afternoon and last on and off again into early Sunday morning before rain clears nearing 6am. Cold temperatures are behind the front as we start next week. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

