North Hills District paving project coming to a close

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Major progress has been made on the North Hills District paving project.

Meridian is beginning to wrap up the six-mile-long project that began at Highway 19 and ended at Highway 39. The city was able to pay for this project through money from House Bill 603 from the state legislature.

“It was a mill and overlay project. We were able to improve some drainage along the way as well, so water won’t sit on the road and deteriorate it. So we want water to run off, and so we are able to improve some ditches and underdrains and so forth. So, it started about the second week in November, and it’s on track. I mean, we intend to finish tomorrow completely. We’ll tie in intersections that weren’t tied in just yet along between Popper Springs and 39, there’ll be some intersections, some more that they’ll finish tying in, and that’ll be it. We’ll be finished with the project,” said Meridian Public Works Director David Hodge.

The freshly paved road will greatly improve the driving experience for drivers.

Business owners and residents of the North Hills District could not be more excited.

“Oh my gosh, we’re thrilled. I mean, I live and work in this area. I’ve lived in this area my whole life. And who would have ever thought this much traffic and commerce and, you know, people working in this area, would I just am amazed all the time at how much. Activity there is in this area, so we definitely needed attention to our roads,” said Owner of Cater’s Market, Jamie Cater.

Hodge hopes to have the project completed by Wednesday, December 13.

The city has also received 3.5 million dollars for the preconstruction phase for another project on North Hills Street that is focused on intersection improvements.

