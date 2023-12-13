North Hills District paving project coming to a close

North Hills Street
North Hills Street(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Major progress has been made on the North Hills District paving project.

Meridian is beginning to wrap up the six-mile-long project that began at Highway 19 and ended at Highway 39. The city was able to pay for this project through money from House Bill 603 from the state legislature.

“It was a mill and overlay project. We were able to improve some drainage along the way as well, so water won’t sit on the road and deteriorate it. So we want water to run off, and so we are able to improve some ditches and underdrains and so forth. So, it started about the second week in November, and it’s on track. I mean, we intend to finish tomorrow completely. We’ll tie in intersections that weren’t tied in just yet along between Popper Springs and 39, there’ll be some intersections, some more that they’ll finish tying in, and that’ll be it. We’ll be finished with the project,” said Meridian Public Works Director David Hodge.

The freshly paved road will greatly improve the driving experience for drivers.

Business owners and residents of the North Hills District could not be more excited.

“Oh my gosh, we’re thrilled. I mean, I live and work in this area. I’ve lived in this area my whole life. And who would have ever thought this much traffic and commerce and, you know, people working in this area, would I just am amazed all the time at how much. Activity there is in this area, so we definitely needed attention to our roads,” said Owner of Cater’s Market, Jamie Cater.

Hodge hopes to have the project completed by Wednesday, December 13.

The city has also received 3.5 million dollars for the preconstruction phase for another project on North Hills Street that is focused on intersection improvements.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO will conduct sobriety checkpoints every day starting Friday, Dec. 15 through Monday, Jan. 1.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office sets times, locations for sobriety checkpoints
Shannon Taylor pleaded guilty to embezzlement.
Former Newton County dispatcher pleads guilty to embezzlement
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 11, 2023
MSU employee injured during stabbing near dorm; suspect in custody
Linda Fay Shortridge was found safe.
Silver Alert cancelled for Linda Fay Shortridge

Latest News

The National Weather Service surveyed damage from 12/9/23
An EF-1 tornado hit Jasper & Clarke Counties on Saturday
The crash happened Sunday on Alabama 10 near the 47 mile marker, about one mile east of Dixons...
Teen dies in Marengo County wreck
Gov. Tate Reeves set a special election to permanently fill a judgeship in the 12th Chancery...
Special election set for Lauderdale, Clarke chancery judge
EMBDC hosts annual meeting