Reports: Fred McNair to leave Alcorn State for Texas Southern football job

By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alcorn State football’s legendary head coach Fred McNair is set to leave the Braves’ football program to join a Southwestern Athletic Conference division foe, according to reports.

Wednesday, HBCU Sports reported that Coach McNair is expected to be named the next head coach of Texas Southern University football.

This comes after Texas Southern announced that they would not renew the contract for former head coach Clarence McKinney.

McNair, a Mount Olive, Mississippi, native, has been with Alcorn State as the head coach since 2016, leading the Braves to a 48-33 overall record, two SWAC Championships, four SWAC East Division titles, and two Celebration Bowl appearances.

He was also the quarterbacks coach at Alcorn from 2013 to 2015 prior to being named the head coach.

Alcorn State suffered a lopsided defeat to Texas Southern 44-10 this past season that resulted in the Braves missing out on a division title and SWAC Championship game appearance.

No official statement has been made by Alcorn State University or Coach McNair.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashawn Desmond Jordan
UPDATE: Charges and suspect’s name released
The crash happened Sunday on Alabama 10 near the 47 mile marker, about one mile east of Dixons...
Teen dies in Marengo County wreck
LCSO will conduct sobriety checkpoints every day starting Friday, Dec. 15 through Monday, Jan. 1.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office sets times, locations for sobriety checkpoints
-
MHP: Man dies from injuries suffered from exiting moving ambulance
Stunning new video shows a train moving while a child was climbing over to get to school.
New video of child jumping from moving train puts spotlight back on blocked crossings