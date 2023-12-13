Reports: Fred McNair to leave Alcorn State for Texas Southern football job

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alcorn State football’s legendary head coach Fred McNair is set to leave the Braves’ football program to join a Southwestern Athletic Conference division foe, according to reports.

Wednesday, HBCU Sports reported that Coach McNair is expected to be named the next head coach of Texas Southern University football.

BREAKING: Texas Southern is expected to name Fred McNair its next head coach, sources told @HBCUSports. — HBCU Sports (@HBCUSports) December 13, 2023

This comes after Texas Southern announced that they would not renew the contract for former head coach Clarence McKinney.

McNair, a Mount Olive, Mississippi, native, has been with Alcorn State as the head coach since 2016, leading the Braves to a 48-33 overall record, two SWAC Championships, four SWAC East Division titles, and two Celebration Bowl appearances.

He was also the quarterbacks coach at Alcorn from 2013 to 2015 prior to being named the head coach.

Alcorn State suffered a lopsided defeat to Texas Southern 44-10 this past season that resulted in the Braves missing out on a division title and SWAC Championship game appearance.

No official statement has been made by Alcorn State University or Coach McNair.

