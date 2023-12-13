Special election set for Lauderdale, Clarke chancery judge

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves set a special election to permanently fill a judgeship in the 12th Chancery Court District for Nov. 5, 2024. The qualifying deadline for candidates is Feb. 1, 2024.

Reeves appointed Amanda Trawick Rainey earlier this year after the retirement of Larry Primeaux. Rainey is serving until the election is held.

The district includes Lauderdale and Clarke counties.

If no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast in the special election, a runoff will be held three weeks later.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.