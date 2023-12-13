Sumter Co. Welcome Center hosts Holiday Open House

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUBA, Ala. (WTOK) - The Sumter County Welcome Center got into the spirit with a Holiday Open House.

The welcome center stands as a place to promote Alabama and bring economic awareness to the state, and at this time of year, a little Christmas cheer for visitors.

“I think it’s just to get everyone into the Christmas spirit and let them know that, you know, we just like to come together and just relax at some point and time. And just have people to enjoy themselves as a whole. You know, to visit the state and it gives them something to look forward to each year,” said manager, Gerlena Hale.

The Holiday Open House included free food, music and refreshments for all visitors.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashawn Desmond Jordan
UPDATE: Charges and suspect’s name released
The crash happened Sunday on Alabama 10 near the 47 mile marker, about one mile east of Dixons...
Teen dies in Marengo County wreck
LCSO will conduct sobriety checkpoints every day starting Friday, Dec. 15 through Monday, Jan. 1.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office sets times, locations for sobriety checkpoints
The Meridian Police Department said its Gang Unit and Special Operations Unit have made a...
Meridian Police arrest three suspects in recent violent crimes
-
MHP: Man dies from injuries suffered from exiting moving ambulance

Latest News

Mornings stay above freezing through early next week
Our next chance for rain moves in this weekend
Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith responds to latest Lauderdale County Grand Jury Report
Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith responds to latest Lauderdale County Grand Jury Report.
Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith responds to latest Lauderdale County Grand Jury Report
Jeremy Lovell mugshot
Meridian man sentenced to prison for possession, intent to distribute meth