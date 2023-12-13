Sumter Co. Welcome Center hosts Holiday Open House

CUBA, Ala. (WTOK) - The Sumter County Welcome Center got into the spirit with a Holiday Open House.

The welcome center stands as a place to promote Alabama and bring economic awareness to the state, and at this time of year, a little Christmas cheer for visitors.

“I think it’s just to get everyone into the Christmas spirit and let them know that, you know, we just like to come together and just relax at some point and time. And just have people to enjoy themselves as a whole. You know, to visit the state and it gives them something to look forward to each year,” said manager, Gerlena Hale.

The Holiday Open House included free food, music and refreshments for all visitors.

