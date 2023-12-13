Superintendents pushing for ACT alternative to measure accountability

Some school leaders are saying with so many students not seeking a four-year education, many may not take their required ACT test seriously.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama superintendents are pushing for the state board of education to consider an alternative to the ACT to measure accountability.

According to ACT Inc., the nonprofit that administers the exam, scores are at their lowest in more than 30 years. Houston County Superintendent Brandy White says there is more behind those numbers.

“You have some of the highest states that are about a 26 average composite score, but those states only have 5% to 8% of their students taking the ACT, where Alabama has an 18 composite, but you’ve got 100% taking the ACT,” said White. “If you took Houston County or Dothan’s top 10%, they would be over 26. It’s very comparable when you start looking at apples to apples.”

Currently, the board requires and pays for all juniors in Alabama to take the ACT. Superintendents feel with the amount of students not pursing a collegiate education, this is a waste of tax dollars.

“About 68% of the students in Alabama will never attend a four year school, yet we’re using a college entrance exam as our measure of accountability,” said White.

Doctor Dennis Coe, Superintendent of Dothan City Schools, says there are inconsistencies with the ACT testing and other state tests as well.

“Science is a component of the ACT, but yet, we’re not even assessing that on the state level in grades K through eight,” said Coe. “The assessments that we’re using don’t align between elementary and secondary.”

Both White and Coe said parents have approached them about testing for basic human needs such as civics or a financial needs course.

Whether a student purses further education, these superintendents feel the ACT still may not be the best assessment of students or schools.

“I think those things that we identify as important to be successful in life, whether it’s in the college track or in the workforce track, those components need to be added into this assessment, rather than just one instrument like the ACT,” said Coe.

Superintendent White says he and other superintendents presented the idea to the state board and claims the board seemed receptive to the idea.

The National Center for Fair and Open Testing reports nearly 2,000 schools nationwide are not requiring standardized scores.

