Team of the Week: Northeast Lauderdale Trojans Boys Basketball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Northeast Lauderdale Boys Basketball Team.

The Trojans are off to a hot start on the hardwood this season, as they were 10-2 heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Neshoba Central Rockets.

The Trojans’ offense is scoring close to 60 points per game so far this season.

Congratulations to the Trojans on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

