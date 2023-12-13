Teen dies in Marengo County wreck

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A 1-car crash Sunday took the life of a teenager from Sweet Water, Ala.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the 18-year-old was a passenger in a car driven by a 15-year-old.

The driver, who is from Thomasville, Ala., and a 9-year-old passenger were injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. No names were released by ALEA.

The crash happened on Alabama 10 near the 47 mile marker, about one mile east of Dixons Mills.

