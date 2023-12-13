Teen dies in Marengo County wreck

The crash happened Sunday on Alabama 10 near the 47 mile marker, about one mile east of Dixons...
The crash happened Sunday on Alabama 10 near the 47 mile marker, about one mile east of Dixons Mills.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A 1-car crash Sunday took the life of a teenager from Sweet Water, Ala.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the 18-year-old was a passenger in a car driven by a 15-year-old.

The driver, who is from Thomasville, Ala., and a 9-year-old passenger were injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. No names were released by ALEA.

The crash happened on Alabama 10 near the 47 mile marker, about one mile east of Dixons Mills.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO will conduct sobriety checkpoints every day starting Friday, Dec. 15 through Monday, Jan. 1.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office sets times, locations for sobriety checkpoints
Shannon Taylor pleaded guilty to embezzlement.
Former Newton County dispatcher pleads guilty to embezzlement
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 11, 2023
MSU employee injured during stabbing near dorm; suspect in custody
Linda Fay Shortridge was found safe.
Silver Alert cancelled for Linda Fay Shortridge

Latest News

The National Weather Service surveyed damage from 12/9/23
An EF-1 tornado hit Jasper & Clarke Counties on Saturday
Gov. Tate Reeves set a special election to permanently fill a judgeship in the 12th Chancery...
Special election set for Lauderdale, Clarke chancery judge
EMBDC hosts annual meeting
EMBDC hosts annual meeting.
EMBDC hosts annual meeting