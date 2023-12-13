Union pharmacy targeted by thieves
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Quinn’s Family Pharmacy reported it will not be open Wednesday due to a burglary and vandalism that damaged the store.
Management said the burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. Surveillance showed a black or gray Infiniti sedan with two Black males and a Black female.
The vehicle left the store, heading east on Highway 492 in the direction of House.
If you have information, please contact Union Police at 601-774-9211.
