Union pharmacy targeted by thieves

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Quinn’s Family Pharmacy reported it will not be open Wednesday due to a burglary and vandalism that damaged the store.

Management said the burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. Surveillance showed a black or gray Infiniti sedan with two Black males and a Black female.

The vehicle left the store, heading east on Highway 492 in the direction of House.

If you have information, please contact Union Police at 601-774-9211.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.