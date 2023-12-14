24 hour bike ride to raise money for the West Lauderdale band program

Ed Abdella attempts 24 hour challenge to raise money for the West Lauderdale band.
Ed Abdella attempts 24 hour challenge to raise money for the West Lauderdale band.(WTOK Sports)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -One local high school band is hoping to get the community involved in its unique fundraiser.

Ed Abdella, the man best known for biking for local causes, is hitting the streets again as a way to raise money for the West Lauderdale band program.

The community is able to pledge money for each mile Ed Abdella is able to ride in a 24-hour period. So if someone gives ten cents a mile and Ed is able to ride 350 miles in 24 hours, that person’s donation will be 35 dollars.

Band programs across the country are involved in many activities, and fundraisers like this one go a long way.

“We do get, you know, support and, you know, money from the county or from the school, but you know, like all the activities, we try to make up the difference with, you know, various fundraisers throughout the year so you know it’s expensive to run an entire band program, you know, grade 6 through 12 and marching band and a concert band, indoor drum line, indoor color guard, percussion ensemble, jazz band,” said Band Director Kris Grant.

“It’s honestly amazing because I mean, we do a lot for the community, more than people know honestly, I understand. But, like, we do a lot, and actually getting help from the community is beautiful,” said Senior trombone player Chance Evins.

The 24-hour bike ride will be Tuesday, December 19. To pledge a donation, you can email kgrant@lauderdale.k12.ms.us

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashawn Desmond Jordan
UPDATE: Charges and suspect’s name released
The crash happened Sunday on Alabama 10 near the 47 mile marker, about one mile east of Dixons...
Teen dies in Marengo County wreck
LCSO will conduct sobriety checkpoints every day starting Friday, Dec. 15 through Monday, Jan. 1.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office sets times, locations for sobriety checkpoints
The Meridian Police Department said its Gang Unit and Special Operations Unit have made a...
Meridian Police arrest three suspects in recent violent crimes
-
MHP: Man dies from injuries suffered from exiting moving ambulance

Latest News

Accident on HWY 39N
Accident on Hwy 39 North
Mornings stay above freezing through early next week
Our next chance for rain moves in this weekend
Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith responds to latest Lauderdale County Grand Jury Report
Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith responds to latest Lauderdale County Grand Jury Report.
Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith responds to latest Lauderdale County Grand Jury Report