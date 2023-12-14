24 hour bike ride to raise money for the West Lauderdale band program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -One local high school band is hoping to get the community involved in its unique fundraiser.

Ed Abdella, the man best known for biking for local causes, is hitting the streets again as a way to raise money for the West Lauderdale band program.

The community is able to pledge money for each mile Ed Abdella is able to ride in a 24-hour period. So if someone gives ten cents a mile and Ed is able to ride 350 miles in 24 hours, that person’s donation will be 35 dollars.

Band programs across the country are involved in many activities, and fundraisers like this one go a long way.

“We do get, you know, support and, you know, money from the county or from the school, but you know, like all the activities, we try to make up the difference with, you know, various fundraisers throughout the year so you know it’s expensive to run an entire band program, you know, grade 6 through 12 and marching band and a concert band, indoor drum line, indoor color guard, percussion ensemble, jazz band,” said Band Director Kris Grant.

“It’s honestly amazing because I mean, we do a lot for the community, more than people know honestly, I understand. But, like, we do a lot, and actually getting help from the community is beautiful,” said Senior trombone player Chance Evins.

The 24-hour bike ride will be Tuesday, December 19. To pledge a donation, you can email kgrant@lauderdale.k12.ms.us

