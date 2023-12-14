Authorities investigating security threats at Jackson-Evers International Airport

Jackson-Evers International Airport
Jackson-Evers International Airport
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport say they’re investigating recent threats made against the facility.

“These reports are similar to threats made at other Mississippi airports. Our airport and passengers’ safety and security remain our top priority,” said LSherie Dean, director of communications with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority.

It was unclear when the threats were made or the nature of the threats.

“Security protocols were swiftly activated and thoroughly executed, ensuring the safety and continuity of our services,” she wrote. “There were no disruptions to our operations and flight schedules remain unaffected.”

