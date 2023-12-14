Bomb threat at Jewish Temple in Columbus, MS

bomb threats generic
bomb threats generic(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Columbus has responded to a reported bomb at a Jewish temple.

It’s the Temple B’nai Israel on Second Avenue North. The public has been told to avoid the area.

Several airports across the nation have also reported threats, including the Tupelo Regional Airport and Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

It is unknown if the two threats are connected.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashawn Desmond Jordan
UPDATE: Charges and suspect’s name released
The Meridian Police Department said its Gang Unit and Special Operations Unit have made a...
Meridian Police arrest three suspects in recent violent crimes
The crash happened Sunday on Alabama 10 near the 47 mile marker, about one mile east of Dixons...
Teen dies in Marengo County wreck
Jeremy Lovell mugshot
Meridian man sentenced to prison for possession, intent to distribute meth
Mike Mathis, longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo
Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away

Latest News

Officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a "wide ranging...
Evacuation at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 14th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 14th, 2023
Avoid outdoor burning
Limited threat for wildfire danger Thursday
Silver Alert: Charlie Barnes
Silver Alert: Charlie Lewis Barnes