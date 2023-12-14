Bomb threat at Jewish Temple in Columbus, MS

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Columbus has responded to a reported bomb at a Jewish temple.

It’s the Temple B’nai Israel on Second Avenue North. The public has been told to avoid the area.

Several airports across the nation have also reported threats, including the Tupelo Regional Airport and Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

It is unknown if the two threats are connected.

