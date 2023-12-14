Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule Unveiled

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs, along with the rest of the Southeastern Conference, will welcome two newcomers, in Oklahoma and Texas to the conference in the 2024-25 school year.

In a new era of College Football, with an expanded College Football Playoff, first-time Head Coach, Jeff Lebby, and his Bulldogs will have a favorable home schedule ahead of them but a tough road schedule ahead of them in 2024.

2024 Mississippi State Football Schedule

  • Aug 31: Eastern Kentucky (Home)
  • Sept. 7: Arizona State (Away)
  • Sept. 14: Toledo (Home)
  • Sept. 21: Florida (Home)
  • Sept. 28: Texas (Away)
  • Oct. 5: BYE
  • Oct. 12: Georgia (Away)
  • Oct. 19: Texas A&M (Home)
  • Oct. 26: Arkansas (Home)
  • Nov 2: UMass (Home)
  • Nov. 9: Tennesee (Away)
  • Nov. 16: BYE
  • Nov: 23: Missouri (Home)
  • Nov. 30: Ole Miss

THOUGHTS:

“The Jeff Lebby era at Mississippi State will get off to a very interesting start. The Bulldogs have a very favorable home schedule with their toughest home game being either Florida or Texas A&M, both of which had disappointing seasons in 2023. State’s road slate is extremely tough though, as they will visit Austin (Texas), Athens (Georgia), Knoxville (Tennesee), and Oxford (Ole Miss). Lebby will be going up against his mentor Lane Kiffin in next year’s Egg Bowl. I’m taking a wait-and-see approach with Mississippi State next season, as I think fans are too. Give Lebby time to get his guys in there, and he could have Mississippi State competing for spots in the newly-expanded College Football Playoff.” - Patrick Talbot

