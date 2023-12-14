Charles Singleton Bidgood III Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The family of Charles Singleton Bidgood III will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, December 15, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Mr. Charles Singleton Bidgood III, age 74, of Meridian, MS passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at his home with his family and favorite dog, Prince, by his side.

Mr. Charles Singleton Bidgood III was born on October 2, 1949, in Meridian, MS. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1967. He attended The University of Mississippi. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science Degree. Later graduated in 1974 from University of Mississippi School of Law with a Juris Doctor Degree. From there he moved to Hattiesburg, MS where he worked with the district attorney practicing criminal law. He then returned back home to Meridian, MS to work in the family business of Meridian Ready Mix Concrete Company, and later became co-owner of Taylor Rental Center of Meridian alongside his brother David Bidgood.

In his spare time, Charles enjoyed collecting and restoring old cars like his 1967 Pontiac GTO AKA “the goat” and 1965 GT350 Mustang. He also enjoyed spending time with his favorite four-legged companion, Prince.

His daughter, Brooke; describes her “Daddy” as dependable, devoted, clever, hardworking, smart, very patient, and “the best Daddy in the world!” Brooke states, “I will never forget the patience he took with me growing up. From reading books out loud to me in elementary school all the way to late night phone calls “dumbing down” my history courses in college. My Daddy was a huge history buff! There wasn’t anything my mom or I couldn’t ask him history related that he didn’t know. "

Charles is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy Watson Bidgood, son; Charles S. “Bo” Bidgood IV, daughter; Cathryn Brooke Bidgood, brother; David Bidgood (Diane), sister; Sally Archer (B.B.) , and nieces; Hallie Archer, Anne Archer, and Kate Archer.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles S. “Bubber” Bidgood Jr. and Claire Harrington Bidgood.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to the East Mississippi Animal Rescue.

