City of Meridian Arrest Report December 14, 2023

Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharges
James E. Johnson1965Simple Assault
Joshua M. Bell1991Stalking
Malicious Mischief
Telephone Harassment
Veronica Campbell1986Shoplifting
Rikahlua Campbell2003Shoplifting
Chentashiana J. Anderson1993Simple Assault Threat
Malicious Mischief X 2
Camirya N. Chaney2004Simple Assault Threat
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 13, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:38 AM on December 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a fence.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:42 PM on December 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 51st Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 3:18 PM on December 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

