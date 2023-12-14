City of Meridian Arrest Report December 14, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 13, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:38 AM on December 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a fence.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 4:42 PM on December 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 51st Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 3:18 PM on December 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.