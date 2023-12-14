City of Meridian Arrest Report December 14, 2023
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Arrests
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|James E. Johnson
|1965
|Simple Assault
|Joshua M. Bell
|1991
|Stalking
Malicious Mischief
Telephone Harassment
|Veronica Campbell
|1986
|Shoplifting
|Rikahlua Campbell
|2003
|Shoplifting
|Chentashiana J. Anderson
|1993
|Simple Assault Threat
Malicious Mischief X 2
|Camirya N. Chaney
|2004
|Simple Assault Threat
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 13, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:38 AM on December 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a fence.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:42 PM on December 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 51st Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 3:18 PM on December 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.