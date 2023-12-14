Crimson Tide’s 2024 Football Schedule Unveiled

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Crimson Tide, along with the rest of the Southeastern Conference, will welcome two newcomers, in Oklahoma and Texas to the conference in the 2024-25 school year.

In a new era of College Football, with an expanded College Football Playoff, Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide will have a tough road ahead of them, if they want to repeat as SEC Champs.

2024 Alabama Football Schedule

Aug 31: Western Kentucky (Home)

Sept. 7: South Florida (Home)

Sept. 14: Wisconsin (Away)

Sept. 21: BYE

Sept. 28: Georgia (Home)

Oct. 5: Vanderbilt (Away)

Oct. 12: South Carolina (Home)

Oct. 19: Tennessee (Away)

Oct. 26: Missouri (Home)

Nov 2: BYE

Nov. 9: LSU (Away)

Nov. 16: Mercer (Home)

Nov: 23: Oklahoma (Away)

Nov. 30: Auburn (Home)

THOUGHTS:

“This is a tough schedule for the Crimson Tide. A visit to Wisconsin, which might be a bit of a Wild Card in the Big Ten Conference next year, is a tough road test. Closing out the month of September with welcoming the Georgia Bulldogs to Bryant-DeFollow that up with welcoming Georgia to Bryant-Denny Stadium to close out the month of September, is a tall task to complete. Road trips to Tennessee and LSU are no easy task, given the last time they traveled to both those schools, Alabama lost both those games. No one quite knows what the SEC will be getting in Oklahoma next year, but I can promise you this... whatever Oklahoma’s record may be come the weekend of November 23, Norman, Oklahoma will be full, and Gaylord Memorial Stadium will be sold out. That will be a tough environment for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide to walk into. However, the one bright side to all of this... Alabama will most likely make it to the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff with two losses, and I wouldn’t be shocked if they make it in there with three losses, given how tough that schedule is.” - Patrick Talbot

