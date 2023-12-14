EMCC's magical run comes to an end in the National Championship

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Community College Lions fell to the Iowa Western Reivers in Wednesday night’s NJCAA National Championship, losing 61-14.

After dropping two games in the first month of the NJCAA Football Season, the Lions bounced back, running the table and clinching their second-straight MACCC Championship.

It’s the first time the Lions have ever lost a championship game in the Buddy Stephens era.

Tons of Lions are expected to be moving on to the next level.

WOTK will keep you informed of who goes where when that information is made available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashawn Desmond Jordan
UPDATE: Charges and suspect’s name released
The crash happened Sunday on Alabama 10 near the 47 mile marker, about one mile east of Dixons...
Teen dies in Marengo County wreck
The Meridian Police Department said its Gang Unit and Special Operations Unit have made a...
Meridian Police arrest three suspects in recent violent crimes
LCSO will conduct sobriety checkpoints every day starting Friday, Dec. 15 through Monday, Jan. 1.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office sets times, locations for sobriety checkpoints
Jeremy Lovell mugshot
Meridian man sentenced to prison for possession, intent to distribute meth

Latest News

Jeff Lebby, 39, rings the traditional cowbell given him by Mississippi State University...
Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule Unveiled
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Rebels' 2024 Football Schedule Unveiled
The University of Alabama football team celebrates against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in...
Crimson Tide’s 2024 Football Schedule Unveiled
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) jogs off the court after getting ejected...
Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA