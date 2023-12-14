EMCC's magical run comes to an end in the National Championship

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Community College Lions fell to the Iowa Western Reivers in Wednesday night’s NJCAA National Championship, losing 61-14.

After dropping two games in the first month of the NJCAA Football Season, the Lions bounced back, running the table and clinching their second-straight MACCC Championship.

It’s the first time the Lions have ever lost a championship game in the Buddy Stephens era.

Tons of Lions are expected to be moving on to the next level.

WOTK will keep you informed of who goes where when that information is made available.

