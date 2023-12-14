Limited threat for wildfire danger Thursday

Avoid outdoor burning
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday Eve! Nearing the weekend and temperatures are improving, not as a cold start to morning and highs are in the mid to upper 60s. East winds are up to 15 mph through the afternoon and there is a limited threat for wildfire danger today. Avoid outdoor burning as fires could spread easily.

the new drought monitor comes out later today, and we are hoping to see improvements due to last weekend’s storms. Rain returns for this Saturday also, but not expected stormy weather. A cold front will being to cross by the afternoon brining gusty winds and scattered heavy rain. Behind the front temps will fall near freezing for overnight lows next week.

