Marion Town Hall closed temporarily

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to a few positive COVID-19 tests within Marion’s Town Hall, it will closed on Thursday and Friday.

According to Mayor Larry Gill, the situation will be re-evaluated over the weekend for reopening on Monday.

Water and street department employees will still report to work.

The annual Christmas parade is still on for Thursday night at 6.

