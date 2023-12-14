Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith responds to latest Lauderdale County Grand Jury Report

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Grand Jury of Lauderdale County published a new final report with recommendations for the Meridian Police Department.

Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith responds to one of the biggest recommendations about camera equipment and software made in that report.

“Presently, we are advertising for surveillance cameras. Matter of fact, we talked about that in the work session yesterday and I think that the council appeared to be in favor of it. And, I think that’s the number one thing in my mind. Because, like I said, public safety is number one. It should be number one for everybody, and I think that the new camera system will bring a better eye in looking at crime around the city,” said Mayor Smith.

Mayor Jimmy Smith said MPD has started its two-week training with their new body cameras.

The grand jury also advised MPD to hire an IT employee to assist with investigations and video archiving.

“As I came on, we had several IT people that we were retiring, and we’ve been trying to replace them as they did that, and part of what we have to do and make sure that that we’re paying properly because the IT people are very expensive in some sense of the word. So we have to make sure that the pay is where it needs to be for those folks,” said Mayor Smith.

Another recommendation was to add funding to the budget to purchase and maintain surveillance cameras.

“I think that we’re going to continue to work on improving our capabilities with the police department. We’re trying, we’re going to try, I’m going to try to provide them with every technical tool that’s out there to help them fight crime because I think that’s what we need to do,” said Mayor Smith.

Mayor Jimmie Smith also said MPD has purchased some new stun guns for officers.

News 11 will continue to keep you updated on the progress of these grand jury recommendations.

