Mississippi officer who shot 11-year-old who called 911 will not be charged

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A grand jury in Mississippi declined to return an indictment against the officer who shot an 11-year-old boy in Indianola, Miss., after he called 911 for help.

“The Office of the Attorney General completed its review into the May 20, 2023, incident involving an officer-involved shooting in Indianola, Mississippi, and presented it to the grand jury in Sunflower County yesterday. The grand jury reported that it found no criminal conduct on behalf of the officer involved. As such, no further criminal action will be taken by this Office in this matter. Pursuant to Section 45-1-6 of the Mississippi Code, review by the Office of the Attorney General and the subsequent presentation to the Sunflower County grand jury followed an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.”

Aderrien Murry was shot in the chest by an Indianola Police Department officer while the officer was responding to a domestic disturbance call at the child’s home, according to his mother, Nakala Murry, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

“While the grand jury has spoken, we firmly believe that there are unanswered questions and that the shooting of Aderrien Murry was not justified. We are committed to seeking justice for Aderrien and his family, and we will persist in our efforts to ensure accountability through the civil legal process,” attorney Carlos E. Moore said in a news release.

The Murry family initially filed a lawsuit seeking monetary compensation and the firing of the officer and the police chief.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.