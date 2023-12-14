Mississippi officer who shot 11-year-old who called 911 will not be charged

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A grand jury in Mississippi declined to return an indictment against the officer who shot an 11-year-old boy in Indianola, Miss., after he called 911 for help.

Aderrien Murry was shot in the chest by an Indianola Police Department officer while the officer was responding to a domestic disturbance call at the child’s home, according to his mother, Nakala Murry, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

“While the grand jury has spoken, we firmly believe that there are unanswered questions and that the shooting of Aderrien Murry was not justified. We are committed to seeking justice for Aderrien and his family, and we will persist in our efforts to ensure accountability through the civil legal process,” attorney Carlos E. Moore said in a news release.

The Murry family initially filed a lawsuit seeking monetary compensation and the firing of the officer and the police chief.

