Neshoba Co. man pleads guilty to drug charge

Darrell McBeath
Darrell McBeath(Madison County (Miss.) Detention Facility)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Neshoba County man has pleaded guilty to possessing over 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Court documents state that Darrell E. McBeath, 38, distributed over 50 grams of methamphetamine near the Pearl River Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Apr. 28, 2022. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2023.

McBeath will be sentenced Apr. 3, 2024, in federal court and faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. A judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Choctaw Police Department, the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

