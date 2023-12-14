Our next chance for rain moves in this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

So far this week, we’ve had dry conditions but some freezing cold mornings. However, our mornings will stay above freezing starting Thursday morning courtesy of clouds hanging out overhead. Thursday morning will start with upper 30s or low 40s, which is more seasonable for this time of year. Similar conditions can be expected for Friday morning. Your afternoons will remain seasonably cool both days...reaching the low-mid 60s.

By this weekend, we’re expecting our next opportunity for showers. An upper-level disturbance will move into our area, and it’ll bring a chance for periodic showers on Saturday. We could have some isolated showers in the morning, but the best coverage of rain will be into the afternoon & evening as the disturbance crosses the area. For now, it looks like it’ll move out of the area by daybreak on Sunday. However, stay tuned for updates. Early rainfall estimates are showing less than an inch, but we’ll take what we can get.

Highs this weekend will remain near average with low 60s, and our morning temps will stay into the 40s. Next week, rain will be hard to find as high pressure takes over and temps will remain near the average. Astronomical winter begins on Thursday, Dec. 21st.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.