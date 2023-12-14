Rebels' 2024 Football Schedule Unveiled

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - The Ole Miss Rebels, along with the rest of the Southeastern Conference, will welcome two newcomers, in Oklahoma and Texas to the conference in the 2024-25 school year.

In a new era of College Football, with an expanded College Football Playoff, Lane Kiffin and his Rebels will have a favorable schedule ahead of them, as they look for their first SEC Championship under Kiffin.

2024 Ole Miss Football Schedule

  • Aug 31: Furman (Home)
  • Sept. 7: Middle Tennessee (Home)
  • Sept. 14: Wake Forest (Away)
  • Sept. 21: Georgia Southern (Home)
  • Sept. 28: Kentucky (Home)
  • Oct. 5: South Carolina (Away)
  • Oct. 12: LSU (Away)
  • Oct. 19: BYE
  • Oct. 26: Oklahoma (Home)
  • Nov 2: Arkansas (Away)
  • Nov. 9: Georgia (Home)
  • Nov. 16: BYE
  • Nov: 23: Florida (Away)
  • Nov. 30: Mississippi State (Home)

THOUGHTS:

“The Ole Miss Rebels have a pretty favorable schedule entering the 2024 season. The toughest game on the Rebels’ schedule is probably the weekend of October 12, when Lane Kiffin will take Ole Miss down to Baton Rouge for a matchup with the LSU Tigers. The Rebels get what can be looked at as their most difficult games in 2024 at home, as Georgia and Oklahoma will both visit the Grove next season. Lane Kiffin will face off against his former Offensive Coordinator, Jeff Lebby, in the Egg Bowl on November 30. Based on this year’s results... another 10-2 season from the Lane Train (and a real shot to be in Atlanta) is not out of the realm of possibility next season.” - Patrick Talbot

