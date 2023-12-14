‘Satan has no room in this district’: Planned after-school ‘Satan Club’ sparking controversy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Faith-based leaders and school officials in Tennessee say they do not approve of an after-school “Satan Club” that is planning to start at an area elementary school.

Earlier this week, the Satanic Temple, an organization based out of Massachusetts, announced that it plans to open the after-school club on Jan. 10, 2024.

The group said the “Satan Club” would be held at Chimneyrock Elementary School, about 25 minutes outside of downtown Memphis.

Officials with Memphis-Shelby County Schools said the club is not endorsed or sponsored by the district, but they are committed to upholding First Amendment rights.

“We understand that some of you have questions regarding the recent approval of a facility rental to the Satanic Temple, a federally recognized non-profit organization,” school officials shared in a statement.

Officials added, “As a public school district, we’re committed to upholding the principles of the First Amendment, which guarantees equal access to all nonprofit organizations seeking to use our facilities after school hours. This means we cannot approve or deny an organization’s request based solely on its viewpoints or beliefs.”

On Wednesday, more than 40 pastors and faith-based leaders were joined by several school representatives to denounce the approval of such a program.

“Satan has no room in this district,” said Althea E. Greene, board chair with Memphis-Shelby County Schools. “We can uphold freedom of speech while uplifting our students and families.”

The Satanic Temple is a federally recognized nonprofit organization.

According to June Everett, the group’s national campaign director, a 2001 Supreme Court ruling gives them and The Good News Club, which is a Bible club sponsored by Child Evangelism Fellowship, the right to be at the K-5 schools.

Greene and other school leaders say they will obey the First Amendment and the law. But they will do whatever it takes to protect students.

“I do not support the beliefs of this organization at the center of recent headlines. I do however support the law,” said Toni Williams, MSCS interim superintendent.

According to the Satanic Temple’s website, the organization just settled with a school district in Pennsylvania for $200,000 for blocking the organization from using its facilities.

Bishop Ed Stephens at Golden Gate Cathedral said parents need to step up more than ever to know what their children are learning and reading.

“These are perilous times we live in. So, I think it’s a call out to all parents to make sure you know what group and where your children are at all times,” Stephens said. “If you are saying you are with Satan, whether you believe that or not, we have a concern.”

Everett said the Satanic Temple does not believe in literal or supernatural Satan and is separate from the Church of Satan.

The group’s mission states that they do not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology.

Everett added, “We don’t go to a school unless there is another religious club operating.”

The organization said there’s a Christian club at Chimneyrock Elementary School and legally they also have every right to have a club at the school after hours.

“I like to believe that people who don’t agree with us and don’t believe we should be allowed equal access into the same schools that these other clubs are renting is a reminder of what a great free country that we live in,” Everett said.

