Silver Alert: Charlie Lewis Barnes

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Silver Alert notification on behalf of the Mississippi State Capital Police Department.

Charlie Lewis Barnes of Jackson, Mississippi, was last seen on Tuesday, October 14, in the 400 Block of Earl Street in Hinds County. His method and direction of travel are unknown. His clothing description is unknown.

Barnes has a noticeable limp when walking. He is 70 years old, 5’ 7”, weighs 165 lbs, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Family members say Charlie Lewis Barnes suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If Seen Call The Capital Police Department (601) 359-3125 or 911.

