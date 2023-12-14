Threats made at Mississippi airports
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WTOK) - Tupelo Regional Airport received an emailed bomb threat Thursday, as did some other Mississippi airports, which prompted an evacuation of passengers and employees. A bomb detection dog was used in the search and clearing of airport facilities.
Scott Costello with the City of Tupelo said officials at Tupelo Regional gave an all-clear mid-morning, with a return to normal operations.
News 11 reached out to Meridian Regional Airport and has not received a response.
