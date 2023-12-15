5 people shot including 2 killed in shooting on Riverdale Rd.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple people were shot and killed at a carwash shooting Friday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting at Miracle Perfection Hand Carwash and Detailing on Riverdale Road next to Anointed Temple of Praise around midnight.

According to police, one man was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity has not been released yet.

La’Marrious Johnson, 20, was taken to the hospital where he later died. He was a father of two, according to his mother Anesha Mosley.

La’Marrious Johnson
La’Marrious Johnson(Anesha Mosley)

Three others were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition as well.

MPD is still working the scene as of 3:30 a.m.

One car was parked in one of the wash bays when our crews arrived around 1 a.m.

Carwash hours of operation are from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

There is no suspect information at this time.

