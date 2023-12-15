American Heart Association urges public to keep their health a top priority this holiday season

American Heart Association urges public to keep their health a top priority this holiday season.
By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The American Heart Association wants the public to keep their health top of mind this holiday season.

With all the holiday festivities, many people may forget to keep their blood pressure in check.

Stress, eating unhealthy, and alcohol consumption could all be factors causing high blood pressure.

Jennifer Hopping, the Executive Director at the association, said high blood pressure is one of the leading causes of stroke and heart attack.

“As you’re thinking about controlling your blood pressure, the biggest contributors are your diets. So, thinking about what you’re eating at these holiday parties, also what you’re preparing, read the labels and the foods as you prepare meals for your family. Your alcohol consumption, a lot of people don’t realize alcohol can raise your blood pressure, so the recommended two or less drink a day for men, and one or less for women. Medication, if you get congested this holiday season, many of us want to take over-the-counter decongestants that can really affect your blood pressure, so be sure you’re watching that and then stress, we all have a lot of holiday stress so do everything you can to take a minute, rest, relax and get ready for the next holiday event,” said Hopping.

For more tips to prevent high blood pressure or regulate your blood pressure, visit the American Heart Association’s website.

