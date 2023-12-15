Berry and Gardner Funeral Service Announcements

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mr. John Lanier

Funeral services for Mr. John Lanier were held Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel. Burial followed in Simmons Ridge Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Lanier, 79, of Meridian, died Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Health. A visitation was Monday, December 11, 2023 one hour prior to service at Berry and Gardner’s Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

Ms. Kimberly Perry

Memorial service for Ms. Kimberly Perry will be held Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel. Ms. Perry, 61, of Meridian, died Monday, November 27, 2023 at her residence.

Mrs. Shirley Mae Roberts

Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Mae Roberts will be held Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Quitman Chapel with Bishop Lorenzo Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Archusa Memorial Gardens, Quitman with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Roberts, 64, of Shubuta, died Friday, December 8, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Betty J. Bell

Funeral services for Mrs. Betty J. Bell will be held Monday, December 18, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Good Hope CME Church with Rev. W. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Bell, 77, of Meridian, died Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A visitation will be Sunday, December 17, 2023 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

Mr. Robert L. Cole

Arrangements for Mr. Robert L. Cole are incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Cole, 57, of Meridian, died Monday, December 4, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Howard Nettles

Arrangements for Mr. Howard Nettles are incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Nettles, 79, of Meridian, died Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Queen City Nursing Center.

Mrs. Rosemary Taylor

Arrangements for Mrs. Rosemary Taylor are incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Taylor, 75, of Meridian, died Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Diversicare of Meridian.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.