Berry and Gardner Funeral Service Announcements

Obituaries
Obituaries(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mr. John Lanier

Funeral services for Mr. John Lanier were held Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.  Burial followed in Simmons Ridge Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mr. Lanier, 79, of Meridian, died Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Health.  A visitation was Monday, December 11, 2023 one hour prior to service at Berry and Gardner’s Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

Ms. Kimberly Perry

Memorial service for Ms. Kimberly Perry will be held Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.  Ms. Perry, 61, of Meridian, died Monday, November 27, 2023 at her residence.  

Mrs. Shirley Mae Roberts

Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Mae Roberts will be held Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Quitman Chapel with Bishop Lorenzo Carter officiating.  Burial will follow in Archusa Memorial Gardens, Quitman with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.  Mrs. Roberts, 64, of Shubuta, died Friday, December 8, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Betty J. Bell

Funeral services for Mrs. Betty J. Bell will be held Monday, December 18, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Good Hope CME Church with Rev. W. Johnson officiating.  Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.  Mrs. Bell, 77, of Meridian, died Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.  A visitation will be Sunday, December 17, 2023 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

Mr. Robert L. Cole

Arrangements for Mr. Robert L. Cole are incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.  Mr. Cole, 57, of Meridian, died Monday, December 4, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Howard Nettles

Arrangements for Mr. Howard Nettles are incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.  Mr. Nettles, 79, of Meridian, died Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Queen City Nursing Center.

Mrs. Rosemary Taylor

Arrangements for Mrs. Rosemary Taylor are incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.  Mr. Taylor, 75, of Meridian, died Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Diversicare of Meridian.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMCC's head football coach, Buddy Stephens, roams the sidelines during the Lions'...
EMCC's magical run comes to an end in the National Championship
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Source: WBRC video
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center
Officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a "wide ranging...
Bomb threat leads to evacuation at Gulfport-International Airport
Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their home to find a burning cross facing...
‘We were speechless’: Homeowners say neighbors placed burning cross next to their house

Latest News

Obituaries
Service list for Webb & Stephens Funeral Homes.
Bring non-perishable food and money to new Lauderdale County Government Complex, at the east...
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff's Dept. hosts Holiday Food Drive Saturday, Dec. 16, 4-8 p.m.
Obituaries
Charles Singleton Bidgood III Obituary
You may reach out to Diamond with story ideas at diamond.paylor@wtok.com.
News 11 welcomes Diamond Paylor to the team!