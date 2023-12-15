Cans for Kids host annual Christmas Party

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cans for Kids will be hosting their Annual Children’s Christmas Party on December 16th.

This event will be held at the Boys and Girls Club from 10 am-2 pm.

Cans for Kids has been around for 28 years and each year, people gather around to donate cans or monetary donations for the children.

This event will have gift cards, Christmas food, and toys for children.

If you would like to donate to Cans for Kids Children’s Ministry call 601-513-0805.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.