City of Meridian Arrest Report December 15, 2023

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharges
Shaniese E. Poke1993Simple Assault
Telephone Harassment
Stalking
Cynthia C. Davis1990Telephone Harassment
Grace Walker1997Simple Assault Threat
Telephone Harassment
Christy E. May1984Domestic Violence
Simple Assault Threat
Jeremy L. Trussell1986Disorderly Conduct
Resisting Arrest
Keneen Q. Payne1998Domestic Violence
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 14, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:35 AM on December 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.
At 3:55 PM on December 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:57 AM on December 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMCC's head football coach, Buddy Stephens, roams the sidelines during the Lions'...
EMCC's magical run comes to an end in the National Championship
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Source: WBRC video
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center
Darrell McBeath
Neshoba Co. man pleads guilty to drug charge
Officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a "wide ranging...
Bomb threat leads to evacuation at Gulfport-International Airport

Latest News

Business Development Consultant
Business Development Consultant
Career Opportunity as a Meteorologist/MMJ
WTOK Meteorologist/MMJ
Career as a producer and multi media journalist
Producer & Multi-Media Journalist
Contact Us