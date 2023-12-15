City of Meridian Arrest Report December 15, 2023
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Arrests
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|Shaniese E. Poke
|1993
|Simple Assault
Telephone Harassment
Stalking
|Cynthia C. Davis
|1990
|Telephone Harassment
|Grace Walker
|1997
|Simple Assault Threat
Telephone Harassment
|Christy E. May
|1984
|Domestic Violence
Simple Assault Threat
|Jeremy L. Trussell
|1986
|Disorderly Conduct
Resisting Arrest
|Keneen Q. Payne
|1998
|Domestic Violence
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 14, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:35 AM on December 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.
At 3:55 PM on December 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:57 AM on December 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
