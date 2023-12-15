City of Meridian Arrest Report December 15, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 14, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:35 AM on December 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.

At 3:55 PM on December 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:57 AM on December 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.