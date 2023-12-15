Clayton loses appeal for acquittal, new trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County man convicted of two murders has lost his case before the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

Jason Clayton, who was convicted of killing Lonnie Lyles, 35, and 26-year-old Delbrico Rigsby in Collinsville, sought to have his conviction reversed and a judgment of acquittal rendered, or in the alternative, a new trial.

Clayton claimed the state failed to instruct the jury properly on a potential finding of manslaughter.

But the Court of Appeals said it found no error by the trial court and further found that the evidence presented at trial was sufficient to support Clayton’s convictions for first-degree murder.

Clayton is serving two consecutive life sentences.

