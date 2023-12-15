The CPC of Meridian has coats for kids

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we get into the winter months temperatures will naturally begin to drop.

Luckily the Center for Pregnancy Choices of Meridian is doing what they can to keep your little ones warm.

The CPC of Meridian is offering warm jackets and coats for small children that need them.

Sara Smith, director of the Center for Pregnancy Choices of Meridian, says that the CPC is a local ministry and all they need to know to help is that a person is either pregnant or parenting a child.

Smith says that they love big and they love hard by giving a little extra during the holiday season.

“Christmas is a very special time at the CPC of Meridian. We always love to love people extra during the holiday season because sometimes there’s a lot of emotions wrapped up in the holidays, especially Christmas, so our community is very generous to support the families that we serve here and right now we have an abundance of warm weather clothing including coats. So, if you have a child in your home that you’re taking care of, that’s five and under please come by. Call us at 601-527-8829. We would love to give you something warm for your baby.” said Smith.

CPC Meridian is currently accepting winter donations and asks that generous donations of summer and spring clothes, or other things wait until springtime.

