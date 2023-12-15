Donate gifts for Christmas at Care Lodge in Meridian

By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local non-profit in the Queen City is working to make Christmas a little brighter for some deserving families.

Care Lodge in Meridian is currently collecting Christmas gifts for children and teenagers who have been affected by domestic violence. This initiative is called ‘Christmas at Care Lodge’.

Right now Kim Neal, the Executive Director at Care Lodge, said they still need to collect more gifts for teenagers.

“There are so many that are affected by domestic violence. It seems like everybody knows someone that’s been affected by domestic violence and sometimes these children are right in the middle of it. They don’t get to experience Christmas just like anyone else would, and so by donating by us, giving these items to these families, we’re able to hopefully let them have a good Christmas. You know, something like everybody else has and these kids especially, they deserve a good Christmas,” said Neal.

Neal said donating gift cards, curling irons, and straighteners are also good gifts for teenagers.

You can drop off donations at Care Lodge’s office on 1627 23rd Avenue in Meridian.

The deadline to donate is Monday at 4:30 p.m.

