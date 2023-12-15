Enterprise varsity basketball team’s fall to Puckett

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise High School’s Varsity Boys and Girls Basketball Team’s hosted the Puckett High School Wolves Thursday evening.

The girl’s team fell 33-31 in what was a close battle throughout.

The Lady Bulldogs had a chance to add to their score with 15.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but the clock ran out before they could tie it up.

The boy’s team fell 44-35 to Puckett. They now sit at 6-6 on the season, while the girl’s team falls to 4-8.

Both team’s will play a double-header against Laurel Christian Sat. Dec 16th starting at 11 a.m.

