Enterprise varsity basketball team’s fall to Puckett

Enterprise High School Varsity Basketball team's hosted Putchett High School Thursday night. The girl's team lost 33-31, while the boy's fell 44-35.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise High School’s Varsity Boys and Girls Basketball Team’s hosted the Puckett High School Wolves Thursday evening.

The girl’s team fell 33-31 in what was a close battle throughout.

The Lady Bulldogs had a chance to add to their score with 15.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but the clock ran out before they could tie it up.

The boy’s team fell 44-35 to Puckett. They now sit at 6-6 on the season, while the girl’s team falls to 4-8.

Both team’s will play a double-header against Laurel Christian Sat. Dec 16th starting at 11 a.m.

