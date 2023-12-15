Hilary Duff announces her fourth pregnancy

FILE - Hilary Duff attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on...
FILE - Hilary Duff attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on May 17, 2022, in New York. Duff recently announced she's expecting child No. 4.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Hilary Duff is expecting her fourth child.

The “How I Met Your Father” star made the announcement on Instagram, sharing her family’s holiday cards with the caption “Surprise, Surprise!”

“So much for Silent Nights,” the front of the card reads along with a photo of Duff, her partner Matthew Koma and her three children. The back of the card features photos of her three children and says, “Buckle Up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch.”

Koma also shared the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the family with the caption, “baby #4 is loading.”

Duff and Koma have two children together, 5-year-old Banks Violet, and 2-year-old Mae James. Duff also shares an 11-year-old son, Luca, with her former partner Mike Comrie, according to the Los Angeles Times.

