Louisiana man sentenced after taking 13-year-old Mississippi girl from her house

Louisiana man gets 10 years after taking 13-year-old Mississippi girl from her house
Louisiana man gets 10 years after taking 13-year-old Mississippi girl from her house(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisiana man will spend the next 10 years in prison for taking an underaged Mississippi girl from her home.

Ronald Latiolais, 28, was convicted in federal court in March of 2023 for taking a minor across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The case began in 2019 when Latiolais met a 13-year-old girl from Monroe County, Mississippi online and began chatting with her through an app.

Despite knowing the girl was underage, Latiolais drove from his home in Gonzales, Louisiana, to Monroe County, cut a window screen out of the girl’s home, and drove her back to Louisiana.

She was found at his home in Gonzales the next day.

A judge sentenced Latiolais to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release. After his release, he must also register as a sex offender.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMCC's head football coach, Buddy Stephens, roams the sidelines during the Lions'...
EMCC's magical run comes to an end in the National Championship
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Source: WBRC video
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center
Officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a "wide ranging...
Bomb threat leads to evacuation at Gulfport-International Airport
Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their home to find a burning cross facing...
‘We were speechless’: Homeowners say neighbors placed burning cross next to their house

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 15, 2023
Mobile sports betting legislation is on the horizon for Mississippi.
Mobile sports betting could be on the horizon for Mississippi; Final report due Friday
Water Leak
Major water leak in Marion
Rain for Saturday
Rain showers are moving in on Saturday