Marion Christmas Parade

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we get deeper into the month of December it was once again time for Marion’s Christmas parade.

This time around many residents lined up along Marion’s new bridge for a festive parade that went all the way down Dale Drive.

The annual parade featured bands and cheer teams from local schools, an appearance from Marion mayor Larry Gill and many organizations such as the boys and girls club, the carter foundation, Lockheed Martin and many more.

And drink station where visitors could get some coffee or hot cocoa was also made available as well a fireworks show to end the night.

Marion’s parade grows bigger and more festive each year and it looks to continue to do so.

