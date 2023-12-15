Marion Christmas Parade

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we get deeper into the month of December it was once again time for Marion’s Christmas parade.

This time around many residents lined up along Marion’s new bridge for a festive parade that went all the way down Dale Drive.

The annual parade featured bands and cheer teams from local schools, an appearance from Marion mayor Larry Gill and many organizations such as the boys and girls club, the carter foundation, Lockheed Martin and many more.

And drink station where visitors could get some coffee or hot cocoa was also made available as well a fireworks show to end the night.

Marion’s parade grows bigger and more festive each year and it looks to continue to do so.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashawn Desmond Jordan
UPDATE: Charges and suspect’s name released
The Meridian Police Department said its Gang Unit and Special Operations Unit have made a...
Meridian Police arrest three suspects in recent violent crimes
The crash happened Sunday on Alabama 10 near the 47 mile marker, about one mile east of Dixons...
Teen dies in Marengo County wreck
Jeremy Lovell mugshot
Meridian man sentenced to prison for possession, intent to distribute meth
Mike Mathis, longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo
Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away

Latest News

Sheriff Billy Sollie honored with retirement celebration
Jackets for small children at the CPC in Meridian
The CPC of Meridian has coats for kids
Mike Mathis, longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo
Mathis remembered by Ralph Morgan Rodeo
Sheriff Billy Sollie
Sheriff Billy Sollie honored with retirement celebration