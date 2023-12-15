Mathis remembered by Ralph Morgan Rodeo

Mike Mathis, longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo
Mike Mathis, longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Dec. 14, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s Agriculture commissioner, Andy Gipson, posted about Mike Mathis’ death on social media Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, Gipson said, “his voice and presence will be missed, but his life and positive legacy will live on in our rodeo and beyond.”

Mathis was the voice of the Dixie National Rodeo for over 25 years.

Mathis was also a huge part of the Ralph Morgan Rodeo right here in Lauderdale County.

“Besides just being a tremendous friend of ours, Mike was the voice of our rodeo. For years, his distinct voice, his big personality, and his knowledge of the rodeo, in general, made him, you know, a wonderful announcer and able to get the crowd involved and work well with all of our acts and clowns. It was just a tremendous asset to our rodeo,” Johnny Morgan said.

“At each event, he would talk about the contestants and tell the spectators information about them and then he would talk about the bulls and the horses and the NFR, which is going on right now, and that Lauderdale was so blessed. Because we had the cream of the crop here in Lauderdale in our hometown,” Linda Clayton added.

Morgan and Clayton added that Mathis had this ability to connect with the audience that was unmatched, and he will be missed by the entire rodeo community here in the Magnolia State.

