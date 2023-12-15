Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’

DES MOINES, Iowa (WLBT) - Michael Cassidy, who ran to unseat Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi’s 3rd District in 2022′s Republican primary election, was arrested after vandalizing a Satanic display “beyond repair.”

The display was inside the Iowa Capitol, and was placed there by the Satanic Temple of Iowa.

Organizers said that the controversial display, which featured a ram’s head covered with mirrors on a mannequin, was a symbol of their right to religious freedom.

Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves reacts after a Satanic display at the Iowa State Capitol was torn down. (Source: CNN)

Cassidy, 35, of Lauderdale, Miss., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief for the damage, KCCI reported. He was later released.

A legal defense fund was soon set up for Cassidy on social media; the fund reaching its goal of $20,000 within a matter of hours, said Cassidy.

Cassidy and Rep. Guest were neck-and-neck in 2022′s primary election, forcing a runoff. Cassidy was handily defeated in the runoff, with Guest securing nearly 70 percent of the vote.

Cassidy also ran for Mississippi House of Representatives District 45 in 2023, placing second in a 3-person race in the general election. Keith Jackson, a Democrat, was elected to the District 45 seat.

