MPD makes multiple arrests in burglary case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to the Meridian Police Department, the Criminal Investigation Division made two arrests in a burglary case.

Rochelle Dearman, 18, and Joe Nathan Dennard, 27, were arrested for a commercial burglary that occurred in the 2300 Block of Highway 19 North, according to Detective Chanetta Stevens.

Dearman’s bond has been set at $25,000.

Dennard’s bond has been set at $50,000.

