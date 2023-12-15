MPD makes multiple arrests in burglary case

Joe Nathan Dennard 27, Rochelle Dearman 18
Joe Nathan Dennard 27, Rochelle Dearman 18(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to the Meridian Police Department, the Criminal Investigation Division made two arrests in a burglary case.

Rochelle Dearman, 18, and Joe Nathan Dennard, 27, were arrested for a commercial burglary that occurred in the 2300 Block of Highway 19 North, according to Detective Chanetta Stevens.

Dearman’s bond has been set at $25,000.

Dennard’s bond has been set at $50,000.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMCC's head football coach, Buddy Stephens, roams the sidelines during the Lions'...
EMCC's magical run comes to an end in the National Championship
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Source: WBRC video
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center
5 people shot, including 2 killed in shooting on Riverdale Rd.
5 people shot including 2 killed in shooting on Riverdale Rd.
Darrell McBeath
Neshoba Co. man pleads guilty to drug charge

Latest News

Donate gifts for Christmas at Care Lodge in Meridian.
Donate gifts for Christmas at Care Lodge in Meridian
American Heart Association urges public to keep their health a top priority this holiday season.
American Heart Association urges public to keep their health a top priority this holiday season
Artificial intelligence.
Demopolis middle school students use AI to create pornographic images of female classmates
Cassidy, of Lauderdale, Miss., ran unsuccessfully for Congress and the Mississippi House of...
Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’