MPD makes multiple arrests in burglary case
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to the Meridian Police Department, the Criminal Investigation Division made two arrests in a burglary case.
Rochelle Dearman, 18, and Joe Nathan Dennard, 27, were arrested for a commercial burglary that occurred in the 2300 Block of Highway 19 North, according to Detective Chanetta Stevens.
Dearman’s bond has been set at $25,000.
Dennard’s bond has been set at $50,000.
