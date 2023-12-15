Periods of rain can be expected this weekend

Saturday is the main umbrella day
Saturday is the main umbrella day(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve had dry weather all week, but it looks like our next chance for showers will be this weekend. An upper-level disturbance will slide towards our area, and it’ll help develop showers ahead of it. Isolated showers will be possible in the morning, becoming scattered to numerous by midday to early evening. Downpours can be expected, but we’re not expecting any severe storms. Rainfall estimates of up to 1 inch are possible, but stay tuned to updates.

As the upper-level disturbance slides east of us, the showers will gradually taper-off...ending by sunrise on Sunday. Morning clouds will make room for Sunday afternoon sunshine, but the winds will increase as an area of low pressure to our east deepens as it rides up the SE coast. Winds will gust from 20-30mph by Sunday afternoon, and winds will continue to gust over 20mph on Monday.

As for temps, morning lows will stay above freezing until around next Tuesday. Afternoon highs will remain above average for Friday (mid 60s), but highs will hover around 60 degrees both weekend days.

Next week, rain chances go away. As mentioned, cold mornings will return...but highs will remain around 60 degrees each day. We say hello to Astronomical Winter on Thursday, December 21st.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashawn Desmond Jordan
UPDATE: Charges and suspect’s name released
The Meridian Police Department said its Gang Unit and Special Operations Unit have made a...
Meridian Police arrest three suspects in recent violent crimes
The crash happened Sunday on Alabama 10 near the 47 mile marker, about one mile east of Dixons...
Teen dies in Marengo County wreck
Jeremy Lovell mugshot
Meridian man sentenced to prison for possession, intent to distribute meth
Mike Mathis, longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo
Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away

Latest News

Avoid outdoor burning
Limited threat for wildfire danger Thursday
Mornings stay above freezing through early next week
Our next chance for rain moves in this weekend
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 13th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 13th, 2023
PM showers on Saturday
Next chance of rain Saturday