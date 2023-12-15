Periods of rain can be expected this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve had dry weather all week, but it looks like our next chance for showers will be this weekend. An upper-level disturbance will slide towards our area, and it’ll help develop showers ahead of it. Isolated showers will be possible in the morning, becoming scattered to numerous by midday to early evening. Downpours can be expected, but we’re not expecting any severe storms. Rainfall estimates of up to 1 inch are possible, but stay tuned to updates.

As the upper-level disturbance slides east of us, the showers will gradually taper-off...ending by sunrise on Sunday. Morning clouds will make room for Sunday afternoon sunshine, but the winds will increase as an area of low pressure to our east deepens as it rides up the SE coast. Winds will gust from 20-30mph by Sunday afternoon, and winds will continue to gust over 20mph on Monday.

As for temps, morning lows will stay above freezing until around next Tuesday. Afternoon highs will remain above average for Friday (mid 60s), but highs will hover around 60 degrees both weekend days.

Next week, rain chances go away. As mentioned, cold mornings will return...but highs will remain around 60 degrees each day. We say hello to Astronomical Winter on Thursday, December 21st.

