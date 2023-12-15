Rain showers are moving in on Saturday

Rain for Saturday
Rain for Saturday
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! We have made it to the end of the work week and it is a much more comfortable start to the morning. Highs are in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Windy conditions last with winds out of the east up to 10mph+. Enjoy the mostly sunny skies before the rain moves in.

A cold front brings rain showers to our area on Saturday. To start the morning showers are scattered ahead of the front. The front will cross by the afternoon bringing more widespread rain showers and maybe even a heavy downpour that will last into the evening. Rain clears through much of the night and a linger showers is possible into early Sunday morning.

The sunshine will return on Sunday, but overnight low fall below freezing behind the cold front as we start off next week. Keep your heavy coats near by as you go through the weekend. Stay safe and have a fabulous Friday.

