Sheriff Billy Sollie honored with retirement celebration

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Billy Sollie has served Lauderdale County as Sheriff for the last 28 years.

Throughout the near three decades of service, Sollie impacted many people throughout this community.

People gathered one last time to celebrate his service.

“But for us, I think with Sheriff Sollie, just the ability and the willingness to constantly be moving towards betterment, I can remember when I first got here. Going through cases and trying to suggest changes and things that we wanted to see be done differently, and his willingness to meet and continue to raise the bar in their investigations and the work that his deputies are doing. So we’re thankful for that service,” said District Attorney Kassie Coleman.

“Over the 28 years, I’ve noticed him conduct interviews and have had a lot of things going on in the neighborhood, in the county of in the Lauderdale County that he’s had to deal with and a lot of things. They were somewhat, you know, volatile, but he’s always maintained a level of professionalism and always held true to the true to the position,” said Asst. Chief MHP Malachi Sanders.

“I had a chance to go over to federal court with Sheriff Sollie. I was defending him on a case, and they were telling me that it should have been an easy case to win because. The other side was not represented by an attorney, and I told him that that was actually more pressure to me because if I lost to someone who was not represented by an attorney and was currently sitting in jail, that would probably be the end of my legal career,” said Circuit Court Judge Bo Bailey.

Through the good times and bad, Sheriff Sollie remained the leader he needed to be. He used his role as one of knowledge, teaching each of his deputies around him.

“How do you tell a guy from 28 years who’s poured his life, not only into serving the community but into people, because you don’t become the kind of leader he is by just telling people what to do? You do that by showing them how it’s done. Believing in them and giving them the ability to get things accomplished,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

As a way to end his retirement party, the music lover, Sheriff Sollie, shared verses from a song that was special to him.

“Mama. Take this badge off of me; I can’t use it anymore. It’s getting dark too. Dark for me to say I feel I’m knocking on heaven’s door. Mama. Put my guns in the ground. I can’t shoot them anymore. That black cloud is coming down. I feel like I’m knocking on Heaven’s door. Thank you for allowing me to be Sheriff of Lauderdale County for 28 years,” said Sheriff Billy Sollie.

